Communities along St. Johns River brace for floodwaters from Hurricane Milton

Floodwaters are a major concern for residents of Stone Island and Geneva along the St. Johns River, as the areas brace for rising waters.

The Stone Island neighborhood sits on Lake Monroe, where the river is expected to reach major flood status next week. The community is haunted by memories of 2022 when the area experienced severe flooding in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Roads were impassable for weeks, and the sewer system was shut down.

Residents are anxious about the potential impact on their homes, with many recalling the hardships of 2022. At that time, both residents and FOX 35 News had to navigate the area by boat. Among those affected was Pat Rich, whose home was flooded. Despite insurance and FEMA assistance, much of the repair costs came out of her own pocket. She and her family only completed renovations about a year ago, and now face the threat of more flooding.

"I’m just upset—this is enough to give anyone a mental breakdown," Rich said. "I’m like, ‘Do we leave? Move the furniture out again?’ I just don’t know if I can do it. I just don’t know if I have the strength to do it anymore."

As creeks and rivers around Stone Island flush out floodwaters, those waters are expected to push into the St. Johns River, causing lakes within the river system to overflow by the end of next week.

Adding to their concerns, residents filed a class-action lawsuit alleging that historic flooding in Stone Island after Hurricane Ian was partly due to a dam opened by the City of Deltona. The city has not commented on the lawsuit, and requests for comment on Friday went unanswered.

Rich, like many others, faces tough decisions. "I don’t know if we get a U-Haul truck up here and start moving, or what? But you run out of money… there’s no help," she said. "Pray for all of us—those who went through Ian."

Upstream in Geneva, major flooding is also anticipated, with Lake Harney expected to rise significantly. Seminole County officials are taking action, preparing resources for residents ahead of the expected deluge.

After Hurricane Ian, roads and homes near Lake Harney were submerged, with water levels reaching as high as residents' mailboxes. County officials are reopening sandbag distribution sites and preparing rescue plans.

"We hope that people will evacuate before the rescue," said the Chief Administrator for the Seminole County Office of Emergency Management, standing in front of highwater rescue vehicles. "We would prefer not to have to use the vehicles for a rescue, but if they’re back there and can’t get out, that’s why we have these types of vehicles ready to help them."

