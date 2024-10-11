Hurricane Milton uncovers lost wedding ring after nearly a decade

After a challenging few days, Laura and Basil Yorio found a surprising silver lining following their evacuation from Hurricane Milton. Upon returning home to assess the damage, they discovered something unexpected in their backyard.

As Laura stepped outside with her dog, she noticed a glint in the soil. "I looked down and saw a silver ring and thought it was like a key ring," she recalled. However, it wasn’t just any ring; it was her husband’s wedding ring, lost nearly a decade ago during a construction project.

"We had a construction project about nine years ago, and it just disappeared," Laura explained. Despite searching their yard countless times over the years and having a landscaper visit weekly, the ring had never resurfaced—until now.

Laura believes that the heavy rains from the hurricane helped unearth this significant emblem of their marriage. "We’re very mindful that a lot of people are going through terrible things, and I feel almost a little guilty feeling happy about all of this, but it was something good," she shared.

The Yorio family’s story serves as a reminder that even in the midst of adversity, unexpected joys can emerge.