Hurricane Milton power outages: When is power estimated to be restored?

Nearly 48 hours after Hurricane Milton made landfall, over 2 million Floridians were still without power as utility crews worked around the clock on restoration efforts. Of the more than 3 million affected by the Category 3 hurricane, over a million customers had their power restored as of Friday afternoon.

The state has several utility providers. Scroll down to see interactive maps of current power outages across Central Florida.

Florida statewide power outages due to Hurricane Milton

The map below reflects numbers as of 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11.

When will my power be restored after Hurricane Milton?

Florida Power & Light (FPL) and Duke Energy are the state's largest utilities by customer base and serve thousands in Central Florida.

As of Friday, FPL said it had already restored power to more than 1.3 million customers affected by Hurricane Milton. The company is now targeting the end of Monday, Oct. 14, to restore power to 90% of customers impacted by the Category 3 storm. Some customers in Brevard, Flagler, Indian River, Seminole, and Volusia counties could see power restored by the end of Thursday, Oct. 17. Approximately 650,000 customers were still without power as of Friday.

"The men and women in our restoration workforce have made great progress," said FPL President and CEO Armando Pimentel. "I want to assure all those who don’t have power that we are working around the clock to restore service and will not stop until every customer’s power is back."

In the same period, Duke said nearly 350,000 outages had been restored, with over 850,000 outages remaining in the company’s service territory. Duke anticipates power will be restored for customers in Brevard, Lake, Marion, Orange, Osceola, Polk, Seminole, Sumter, and Volusia counties by midnight on Sunday.

"We want to alleviate our customers’ concerns and reassure them that they’ll have their power back on within days – not weeks," said Todd Fountain, Duke Energy Florida storm director.

Orlando Utilities Commission is the largest municipal utility company in Central Florida with nearly 280,000 customers in Orlando, St. Cloud, and parts of unincorporated Orange and Osceola counties. OUC reported roughly 53,000, or about 24%, of its Orange County customers lost power due to Milton. Of the approximately 52,000 OUC customers in Osceola County, OUC said over 17,000, or about 33%, had lost power.

"We anticipate the majority of our customers will be restored by 11:59 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 12, with our entire territory restored by 11:59 pm., Sunday, Oct. 13," the utility posted on its Storm Center page. "Exceptions apply to homes with damage to customer-owned electrical equipment."

Kissimmee Utility Authority is the largest utility in Osceola County with roughly 88,000 customers, of which about 14,500 lost power.

Central Florida Power Outages

Image 1 of 8 ▼

How to check on power restoration after the storm?

At the bottom of this article, we have included outage maps for all the major utility companies that serve Central and North Central Florida. Direct links can be found below:

The Florida Municipal Electric Association includes 33 utilities. Below are some outage maps for the major utility companies that serve Central and North Central Florida:

Clay Electric Power Outages

Loading Player...

Duke Energy Power Outages Map

Loading Player...

Gainesville Regional Utilities Power Outages Map

Loading Player...

Kissimmee Utility Authority Power Outages Map

Loading Player...

Orlando Utilities Commission Power Outages Map

Loading Player...

SECO Energy Power Outages Map

Loading Player...

Suwannee Valley Electric Cooperative Power Outages Map

Loading Player...

Tri-County Electric Cooperative Power Outages Map

Loading Player...

Power Outage Safety Tips

Ready.gov shared the following tips when dealing with a power outage:

Keep freezers and refrigerators closed.

Use a generator, but ONLY outdoors and away from windows.

Do not use a gas stove or oven to heat your home.

Disconnect appliances and electronics to avoid damage from electrical surges.

Have alternate plans for refrigerating medicines or using power-dependent medical devices.

Check with local officials about heating and cooling locations open near you.

Stay connected with FOX 35