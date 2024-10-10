Hurricane Milton damage: Photos, videos around Central Florida

Stream FOX 35 News

While Florida made landfall near Siesta Key on the state's Gulf Coast Wednesday night, it tracked across Central Florida during the overnight hours with strong winds and torrential rain, causing damage and flooding to several neighborhoods.

Before Milton made landfall, more than 120 tornado warnings were issued across the state, the most tornado warnings ever issued in 24 hours with the state of Florida, and reportedly the second most tornado warnings ever issued in the United States.

Here is a look at some of the damage seen throughout Central Florida

Brevard County

Despite being on the Atlantic side of the state, Cocoa Beach in Brevard County wasn't spared from Hurricane Milton's wrath. Those coastal areas saw heavy rain, strong winds, but also some had the potential for storm surge on the backside of the storm.

Part of the roof of the Cocoa Beach Pier was ripped off amid the storm and dropped on the beach. FOX 35's Stephanie Buffamonte was at Cocoa Beach where she saw the damage first hand, and talked to some surfers who were taking advantage of the waves.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ A building roof appeared to have been ripped off during Hurricane Milton and was resting on Cocoa Beach. (FOX 35)

Flagler County

The Florida National Guard was in Flagler County checking on residents and warning them about the potential of increasing floodwaters.

Flagler Beach

Out at Flagler Beach, it appears that part of the roof of the Flagler Beach Visitor Center was damaged during Hurricane Milton. It appeared that the building's roof was damaged during the storm.

Lake County

A few roads in Lake County were washed out after Hurricane Milton. Officials have asked people to stay off the roads to allow emergency management people to conduct their assessments and check for damage.

FOX 35's Morgan Parrish was out near Brent Road where the roadway had been washed out and looked more like a canal than a road.

The Florida Highway Patrol was also looking into a portion of the Florida Turnpike that had been washed out near milepost 280.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A washout on southbound Florida’s Turnpike/SR 91 at milepost 280 in Lake County. Credit: Florida's Turnpike

Orange County

In downtown Orlando, Hurricane Milton's winds dropped a traffic signal near Church Street.

Over in Apopka, officials were investigating a couple of sinkholes that had formed, including one near the Chandler Estates neighborhood.

Orange County Fire Rescue search-and-rescue teams were out early Thursday morning responding to calls from needy residents. They responded to a mobile home near Rouse Road and Buck Road, walking through chest-deepwater. Deputies said no one wanted to leave their homes.

"We hope they are able to stay safe.."

Image 1 of 8 ▼ The Orange County Sheriff's Office's Emergency Response Team was out performing water rescues at a mobile home park near Rouse Road and Buck Road. Deputies said none of the residents here wanted to leave their homes. Water was reportedly up to the rescuers chests. Source: Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Seminole County

Several areas were hit hard in Seminole County, including Altamonte Springs. A neighborhood there flooded.

Volusia County