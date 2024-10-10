Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Lake County, Volusia County, Seminole County, Sumter County, Polk County, Seminole County, Seminole County, Volusia County, Lake County
8
Coastal Flood Warning
from THU 5:01 PM EDT until FRI 5:00 PM EDT, Coastal Flagler County
Coastal Flood Warning
from THU 5:01 PM EDT until SAT 5:00 AM EDT, Inland Flagler County
Coastal Flood Warning
from THU 2:02 PM EDT until FRI 4:00 PM EDT, Coastal Volusia County
Wind Advisory
from THU 4:45 PM EDT until THU 11:00 PM EDT, Coastal Flagler County
Rip Current Statement
until SAT 5:00 AM EDT, Coastal Flagler County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County, Inland Volusia County, Osceola County, Seminole County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Orange County, Coastal Volusia County
Rip Current Statement
until FRI 4:00 AM EDT, Coastal Volusia County

Hurricane Milton damage: Photos, videos around Central Florida

By
Published  October 10, 2024 8:31pm EDT
Hurricane Milton
FOX 35 Orlando

SEMINOLE, Fla. - While Florida made landfall near Siesta Key on the state's Gulf Coast Wednesday night, it tracked across Central Florida during the overnight hours with strong winds and torrential rain, causing damage and flooding to several neighborhoods.

Before Milton made landfall, more than 120 tornado warnings were issued across the state, the most tornado warnings ever issued in 24 hours with the state of Florida, and reportedly the second most tornado warnings ever issued in the United States.

Record-breaking tornado warnings in Florida

More than 120 tornado warnings were issued across Florida as Hurricane Milton headed toward the Gulf Coast, setting a record for the most tornado warnings issued in the state of Florida in a 24 hour period, according to the National Weather Service's Melbourne Office.

Here is a look at some of the damage seen throughout Central Florida

Brevard County

Hurricane Milton: Damage at Cocoa Beach as surfers hit the waves

While many are cleaning up from Hurricane Milton, others took to the waves at Cocoa Beach to take advantage of the swells.

Despite being on the Atlantic side of the state, Cocoa Beach in Brevard County wasn't spared from Hurricane Milton's wrath. Those coastal areas saw heavy rain, strong winds, but also some had the potential for storm surge on the backside of the storm.

Part of the roof of the Cocoa Beach Pier was ripped off amid the storm and dropped on the beach. FOX 35's Stephanie Buffamonte was at Cocoa Beach where she saw the damage first hand, and talked to some surfers who were taking advantage of the waves.

Image 1 of 2

A building roof appeared to have been ripped off during Hurricane Milton and was resting on Cocoa Beach. (FOX 35)

Flagler County

The Florida National Guard was in Flagler County checking on residents and warning them about the potential of increasing floodwaters.

National Guard urging evacuations in Flagler Beach

In the aftermath of Hurricane Milton, National Guard members are going door to door in Flagler Beach, warning residents in the area of South 23rd Street and South Daytona Avenue about increasing flooding and urging them to evacuate. Neighbors made it through the night alright, but officials expect the water there to continue to rise at least four more feet.

Flagler Beach

Out at Flagler Beach, it appears that part of the roof of the Flagler Beach Visitor Center was damaged during Hurricane Milton. It appeared that the building's roof was damaged during the storm.

Flagler Beach visitor center roof peeled back by Milton

Strong winds from Hurricane Milton peeled back the roof of the visitor's center in Flagler Beach. FOX 35's Randi Hildreth shows what the damage looks like now that the storm has gone.

Lake County

A few roads in Lake County were washed out after Hurricane Milton. Officials have asked people to stay off the roads to allow emergency management people to conduct their assessments and check for damage.

FOX 35's Morgan Parrish was out near Brent Road where the roadway had been washed out and looked more like a canal than a road.

Lake County road washed away by Hurricane Milton

A segment of pavement on Brent Road at Cureleaf near Mt. Dora has washed away in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton. FOX 35's Morgan Parrish talked with neighbors about the damage and how they're handling it.

The Florida Highway Patrol was also looking into a portion of the Florida Turnpike that had been washed out near milepost 280. 

Image 1 of 3

A washout on southbound Florida’s Turnpike/SR 91 at milepost 280 in Lake County. Credit: Florida's Turnpike

Orange County

In downtown Orlando, Hurricane Milton's winds dropped a traffic signal near Church Street.

Orlando traffic lights knocked down to ground by Milton

Strong winds from Hurricane Milton knocked down traffic lights and street signs at a busy downtown Orlando intersection. FOX 35's Marley Capper shows the scene at Orange and Church. More damage is being discovered by officials now that the sun is up in the aftermath of the hurricane.

Over in Apopka, officials were investigating a couple of sinkholes that had formed, including one near the Chandler Estates neighborhood.

Milton aftermath: Sinkhole opens in Apopka neighborhood

A sinkhole has opened in the Chandler Estates neighborhood in Apopka after a water main break during Hurricane Milton. FOX 35's Caroline Coles talked to people who live in the neighborhood about the damage they are dealing with.

Orange County Fire Rescue search-and-rescue teams were out early Thursday morning responding to calls from needy residents. They responded to a mobile home near Rouse Road and Buck Road, walking through chest-deepwater. Deputies said no one wanted to leave their homes. 

"We hope they are able to stay safe.."

Image 1 of 8

The Orange County Sheriff's Office's Emergency Response Team was out performing water rescues at a mobile home park near Rouse Road and Buck Road. Deputies said none of the residents here wanted to leave their homes. Water was reportedly up to the rescuers chests. Source: Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Seminole County

Several areas were hit hard in Seminole County, including Altamonte Springs. A neighborhood there flooded.

Altamonte Springs flooding a concern for residents

Altamonte Springs residents near the Wekiva River are concerned about flooding as they begin cleanup efforts from Hurricane Milton.

Altamonte Springs neighborhood flooded in Hurricane Milton

The Seminole County Fire Department was seen utilzing one of their high-water vehicles to check and clear the roadway in a neighborhood in Altamonte Springs. Video showed water nearly to the top of a fire hydrant in the Spring Oaks neighborhood, or more than half way up some mailboxes.

Volusia County

Neighbor wades through water to save man's teeth amid Milton flooding

A neighborhood in DeLand experienced major flooding after Hurricane Milton ravaged Central Florida. But, Marie Edinger shared a story of neighbors helping neighbors. After a man forgot his teeth in his home, a neighbor waded through the water to get them for him.

Milton aftermath: Water rescues underway in Volusia Co.

Firefighters are conducting water rescues Thursday morning along Big Tree Road in South Daytona with many homes cut off or flooded by high water from Hurricane Milton. FOX 35's Amanda McKenzie spoke to the people rescued with their pets. The same neighborhood flooded during Hurricane Ian. First responders said the scene is eerily similar.

Image 1 of 11

Orange city road after Hurricane Milton.  Credit: Orange City Fire Rescue 