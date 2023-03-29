Massive alligator puts up a fight while being wrangled from busy Florida road

Talk about a wild emergency call!

Tampa police had to wrangle a nearly 9-and-a half foot alligator before a trapper arrived for backup and hauled it away. It happened just before 1 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Tampa police captured the large reptile on Howard Avenue near Kathleen Street, which is just north of Columbus Avenue. Video shows police had taped him up before a contracted nuisance alligator trapper came and loaded him into a pickup truck.

The trapper says it is important to be vigilant, especially now that gator mating season is upon us.

"Being aware of your surroundings will keep you out of trouble because if you hit him in a small car you'd be totaled," said Capt. Phil Walters. "Your air bags would've gone off, if you were on a motorcycle your body would probably be laying out in the street."





Experts say we had a really warm winter, so alligators are already out and about.

Wildlife officials said you should only swim in designated areas during daylight hours without your pet. Alligators can tend to be more active between dusk and dawn.

Anyone who sees an alligator that is out of place is asked to contact Florida Fish and Wildlife at 866- 492-4288.