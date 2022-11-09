Mandatory evacuations ordered along Central Florida's east coast ahead of Nicole

At Surfside Estates, people are taking precautions. Homes at this mobile home park were already damaged by both Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Irma. So residents aren’t taking any chances with Nicole and plan to evacuate.

Resident Jim Winchester said, "We’re gonna head inland and find a safe place to be. We think it’s in our best interests with the tarps on the roof. Pretty sure they’re not going to last throughout the night."

Resident Carol Henderson was busy packing up, "I’ve been through too many hurricanes here, and I get a lot of storm surge here, a lot of flooding from the river and the ocean."

The mandatory evacuation goes into effect on Wednesday. But residents are urged to leave tonight or in the morning.

If Tropical Storm Nicole makes landfall as a Category 1 hurricane as projected, it would be the first November hurricane to hit the U.S. in 37 years. The last hurricane to make landfall in the month of November was Hurricane Kate, when the storm hit the Florida panhandle on Nov. 21, 1985 as a Category 2 hurricane. Kate came ashore near Mexico Beach, Florida with winds of 100 mph.