Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County
10
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Coastal Flagler County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Lake County, Lake County, Seminole County, Seminole County, Volusia County, Volusia County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Coastal Flagler County
Airport Weather Warning
until TUE 7:30 PM EST, Orange County
Hurricane Watch
is in effect, Coastal Flagler County
Tropical Storm Watch
is in effect, Sumter County, Inland Flagler County
Rip Current Statement
until FRI 7:00 PM EST, Coastal Flagler County
Rip Current Statement
until WED 4:00 AM EST, Coastal Volusia County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Sumter County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County

Tropical Storm Nicole: Florida theme parks begin announcing closures ahead of storm

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 11:32AM
FOX 35 Orlando Hurricane Center
FOX 35 Orlando

What impact could Subtropical Storm Nicole have on Florida?

Michael Brennan with the National Hurricane Center has the latest forecast and outlook for Subtropical Storm Nicole.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tropical Storm Nicole is projected to impact Florida and make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane this week. Some area attractions and theme parks, and other businesses are keeping a close watch on the storm that could impact operating hours.

WALT DISNEY WORLD

Walt Disney World Theme Parks currently plan to operate under normal conditions, but that could change. Walt Disney World Water Parks and Miniature Golf locations are temporarily closed on Thursday, November 10:

  • Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon water park (Disney’s Blizzard Beach water park is currently closed for the season.)
  • Winter Summerland Miniature Golf
  • Fantasia Gardens
  • Fairways Miniature Golf

UNIVERSAL ORLANDO RESORT

Universal Orlando has not released plans for closing for the storm. We will update as information is released.

SEAWORLD, AQUATICA, DISCOVERY COVE

SeaWorld Orlando, Aquatica and Discovery Cove have not released plans for closing for the storm. We will update as information is released.

LEGOLAND FLORIDA

No closure information has been released yet.

BUSCH GARDENS TAMPA BAY

No closure information has been released yet.

CENTRAL FLORIDA ZOO & BOTANICAL GARDENS

The zoo will be closed from Wednesday, Nov. 9, through Friday, Nov. 11. "This will give our team time to prepare and clean up our property. We will continue to assess the situation and will provide updates here when we can," the zoo tweeted on Tuesday.