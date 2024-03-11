Man wearing wig wanted for robbing Central Florida Bank of America, police say

article

Police in Central Florida are on the hunt for a man who is accused of robbing a Bank of America while wearing a wig.

The man entered the Bank of America at 1900 South Ridgewood Avenue in Edgewater at around 1 p.m. on Monday and showed the bank teller a note as he displayed a firearm, according to the City of Edgewater Police Department.

He then fled the business on foot in an unknown direction, police said. It remains unclear at this time how much money, if any, the man stole from the bank.

Police shared photos of the suspect on social media, who is described as a Black man wearing a long-haired wig, blue jeans, a white shirt and a light gray zip-up jacket. He was also seen on surveillance footage carrying a black bag.

Police are searching for a man who is accused of trying to rob a Bank of America location in Edgewater. (Photo: City of Edgewater Police Department)

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective S. Binz at 386-410-3546.