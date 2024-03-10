Florida Crime Files: Man accused of knocking bar guest unconscious, woman found locked in shipping container

A man was arrested for allegedly knocking a Deltona bar patron unconscious, a missing Florida woman was found locked inside a shipping container, and Flagler County deputy was ejected from his motorcycle on I-95: Here's FOX 35's Florida Crime Files.

Man arrested after knocking Deltona bar patron unconscious, deputies say

Clayton Zinck, 31, was charged with Aggravated Battery after witnesses reported seeing Zinck swing on another person outside of Buzzard’s Roost Bar. Shortly before the incident, witnesses reported seeing him try to attack others.

"He cracked his head, he knocked him out, his head hit flat on the back of the concrete," a 911 caller said.

When deputies arrived on the scene, body camera footage showed the man, still on the ground, being tended to by an unidentified woman. From there, people were heard arguing about what had happened.

The majority of people who spoke to the deputies reported Zinck as the aggressor.

"Everybody was trying to ‘chill him out’ and boom!," one of the witnesses said. There was a woman out front, however, who claimed the man on the ground attacked first. After an investigation, Zinck was handcuffed.

A bartender told FOX 35 News that the victim is a regular at the establishment and is well-liked by everyone.

Missing Florida woman found safe after getting locked inside shipping container, police say

A Florida woman reported missing on Wednesday was located unharmed just before noon Thursday inside a shipping container.

Marlene Lopez, 52, was last seen on Monday at her home. A coworker raised concerns when she failed to pick up her son, triggering police to check on her well-being.

Detectives with the Cocoa Police Department launched an investigation, searching known locations, interviewing family members, and issuing a missing person bulletin.

Lopez said she was locked inside a shipping container behind a business at 2005 N. Cocoa Blvd. She had been banging on the door until someone heard her and unlocked it, according to police.

While Lopez did not sustain injuries, she was transported to the hospital for evaluation and potential dehydration. The circumstances leading to her confinement in the shipping container are currently under investigation. Lopez said she did not know how she ended up in the container.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cocoa Police Department at 321-639-7620.

Flagler County deputy ejected from motorcycle after crash on I-95

The Flagler County Sheriffs Office said Deputy Benjamin Stamps was traveling down Interstate 95 when the vehicle next to him changed lanes, leading to a collision on Tuesday, March 5, 2024. [Credit: Flagler County Sheriffs Office]

A Flagler County sheriff's deputy was injured after his motorcycle was struck by a vehicle in St. John's County on Tuesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said Deputy Benjamin Stamps was traveling down Interstate 95 when the vehicle next to him changed lanes, leading to a collision. After being struck, Deputy Stamps was ejected from his motorcycle.

Stamps was alert when transported by ambulance to Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, where Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly visited him on Tuesday afternoon.

"While he does have some serious injuries and required surgery for elbow injuries, he is expected to be released from the hospital within the next few days," the sheriff's office posted in a tweet.