Man shot by Marion County deputies after chase, attempt to run over deputy

A man was taken to the hospital after a deputy-involved shooting early Friday morning in Marion County, deputies say.

Officials say traffic will be affected on northwest Gainesville Road, Highway 441 and Highway 329 as they continue to investigate.

What led to the shooting?

What we know:

Deputies with the Marion County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) said they responded to a home in Reddick in reference to a report of a suspicious person around 2:45 a.m. on Friday.

When officials arrived at the scene, they said they saw a vehicle recklessly driving away from the home. Although they attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the driver refused to obey.

After a brief pursuit, deputies said the vehicle was stopped just north of Highway 329 on northwest Gainesville Road. However, the suspect then refused to exit the vehicle and attempted to run over a deputy in an effort to continue fleeing.

At that time, officials said another deputy was forced to shoot the suspect.

The suspect continued to flee at a slow rate of speed before being brought to a final stop in the 12600 block of North Highway 441, according to reports.

Investigators said the suspect was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

(Credit: Marion County Sheriff's Office)

What we don't know:

The suspect in the shooting has not yet been identified. It is unclear how many times the suspect was shot, where his injuries are and why he was running from deputies.

What you can do:

Officials say traffic will be affected Friday morning on northwest Gainesville Road, Highway 441 and Highway 329.

Authorities are asking drivers to allow extra time for their commute and to drive with caution in these areas.

What's next:

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) has been notified and will be investigating the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.