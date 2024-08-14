Man shot in leg in Ocoee, police say

A man was injured after being shot in the leg in Ocoee on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Ocoee Police Department.

Just before 1 p.m., an officer heard a gunshot near 2308 Ocoee Apopka Road. When the officer arrived at the scene, he found an adult man pointing a gun at another man who was shot in the leg.

The man who was shot was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they're not looking for any suspects related to this incident. There is no threat to the community.

No other details have been revealed at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story.

