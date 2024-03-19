Man shot, killed by Port Orange police after charging at officers with knife, officials say

A man was killed by a police officer on Tuesday afternoon after he charged at officers with a knife and refused commands, according to the Port Orange Police Department.

The incident happened just before 1 p.m. in the 5900 block of Jandon Court. Police responded in reference to a person who was suicidal.

When police arrived, a man armed with a knife charged at officers and refused commands to stop, police said. That's when an officer fired his weapon, which struck the man. Officers began lifesaving measures, but the male was later pronounced dead.

No officers were injured during the incident.

The officer who discharged his weapon is on paid administrative leave as the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigates the incident. This is standard procedure.

No further details have been released at this time, including the man's name pending notification of next of kin.

The Port Orange Police Department is scheduled to host a press conference at 7 p.m. regarding this incident. FOX 35 will have a crew there, and will update this story as necessary.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of self-harm or suicide, help and resources are available. Dial 988 to reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (formerly Suicide Prevention Lifeline), or 1-800-273-TALK (8255). If in a life-threatening situation, call 911.