Man shot in Taco Bell parking lot in St. Cloud, police say

ST. CLOUD, Fla. - A man is expected to be OK after he was hurt in a shooting outside a Taco Bell in St. Cloud early Wednesday, according to police.

The St. Cloud Police Department said the incident happened shortly before 1 a.m. in the parking lot of the restaurant located on East Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway near Hickory Tree Road.

The man was taken to a local hospital after being shot in his hand. 

No one has been arrested at this time, but police said they are following up on several inquiries. 