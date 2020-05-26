Man shot in hit-and-run crash in Daytona Beach, police say

article

The Daytona Beach Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that involved gunfire.

They confirmed that the crash happened on Fremont Avenue near Ridgewood.

The victim was said to be a white van. He was shot and drove himself to the hospital, police say.

