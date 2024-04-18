Man shot by burglars in Melbourne home, police say

Stream FOX 35 News:

A man was shot overnight Thursday after he returned home to find two unknown suspects inside, according to the Melbourne Police Department.

The incident happened just before 12:30 a.m. in the 2600 block of Coventry Road in Melbourne. Police responded and found a man lying on the front porch with several gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to recover from his injuries, police said.

The man and two associates left his Coventry Road home briefly, but when they returned, two unknown suspects were inside his house, according to police. They immediately shot the victim and fired several more shots during their flee from the scene.

Police determined that this is not a random incident and the man's house was targeted. Police also said everyone involved in this incident is an adult. No suspect information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Melbourne Police Department.

This is a developing story.