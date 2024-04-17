Expand / Collapse search

UCF quarterback KJ Jefferson arrested in Arkansas

By Dani Medina
Published  April 17, 2024 4:34pm EDT
KJ Jefferson was arrested in Washington County, Arkansas, on April 17, 2024. (Photo: Washington County Jail)

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. - UCF quarterback KJ Jefferson was arrested in Arkansas on Wednesday, arrest records show. 

The 22-year-old Arkansas transfer was taken into custody at 2:13 p.m. and was released 21 minutes later, according to online records from Washington County, Arkansas. 

His charge is listed as "MISD COMM," which is a common misdemeanor. No other details about his arrest were made immediately available. 

FOX 35 has reached out to UCF Athletics and the Fayetteville Police Department for more information. 

Jefferson announced his transfer from the Razorbacks program to UCF in January. He enrolled in the 2024 spring semester and participated in the UCF Spring Game last Friday, his official debut for the Knights. He threw two touchdowns for 271 yards. 

UCF's $88M football stadium expansion project gets green light 

He finished his Arkansas career with 7,911 passing yards and 67 passing touchdowns. 