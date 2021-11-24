Man learns he's going to be a dad on kiss-cam at Orlando Magic game

There were plenty of surprises on and off the court at the Orlando Magic game on Wednesday night. While the Charlotte Hornets came away with a 106-99 win, there was another winner at courtside.

The Amway Arena "Kiss Cam" came with a special message for "James" after he kissed his girl. He was going to be a father!

"I saw the ‘Kiss Cam,’ I saw the camera up on me. I figured alright, we're on the Kiss Cam, that's pretty cool, we've always wanted to do something like that. And I looked up on the screen and saw, ‘Congrats James! You are going to be a dad!’ and that's just when my jaw dropped. Just total shock at that moment."

His wife put this surprise together in just the last 24 hours. Congratulations!

