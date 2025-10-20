Man last seen swimming towards his boat near Daytona Beach found dead, officials say

The Brief A man drowned on Sunday morning in Daytona Beach. Witnesses told police that the man was seen swimming after his vessel in the Intracoastal Waterway. The man's body was found on Sunday.



A man reportedly seen swimming towards his boat died on Sunday after he went under the water and did not resurface, officials said.

Daytona Beach Police Officers were called to the Orange Avenue Bridge on Sunday, Oct. 19, around 11:30 a.m. after someone spotted a man swimming after his boat in the Intracoastal Waterway.

The person disappeared, which is when the witness called 911, police said.

Several agencies responded to help search for the missing person. The man's body was found under the water, officials said.

"The investigation is actively underway and no further information will be released at this time," Daytona Beach Police said in a statement.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released the man's identity nor the circumstances of his death.