Armed and dangerous suspect sought by Florida deputies located, shot in Mount Dora

A person considered to be armed and dangerous – and who fled deputies in Seminole and Volusia Counties – was located in Lake County and shot by deputies there Monday afternoon, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office and Mount Dora Police Department.

Earlier Monday, Volusia County deputies said it was looking for the driver of a white truck that was possibly connected to a "suspicious incident" in Deltona. Authorities did not elaborate on the incident, but said the driver was considered to be "armed and dangerous."

A spokesperson for Mount Dora police said the truck was located by Lake County deputies and led deputies on a chase, which ended in Mount Dora after the truck crashed into a synagogue, near Donnelly and 9th. Gunfire was exchanged between the suspect, Mount Dora police, and Lake County deputies.

The suspect was shot and taken to the hospital. Their condition was not immediately known. No deputies or officers were hurt, police said.