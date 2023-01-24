Expand / Collapse search

Man in critical condition after shooting at Orlando motel, police say

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 6:04AM
Orlando
FOX 35 Orlando

Man in critical condition after shooting at Orlando motel

A man is in critical condition after a late night shooting in Orlando, police said.

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man is in critical condition after a late night shooting in Orlando.

Police tell FOX 35 it happened at the Howard Vernon Motel on West Colonial Drive near Lake Dot just before 11:30 p.m. Monday night. They say the victim ended up at a gas station across the street.

So far, police haven't released any suspect information, but say they are following several leads. They say there is no safety concern for the public.

Check back for updates. 