Man in critical condition after shooting at Orlando motel, police say

A man is in critical condition after a late night shooting in Orlando.

Police tell FOX 35 it happened at the Howard Vernon Motel on West Colonial Drive near Lake Dot just before 11:30 p.m. Monday night. They say the victim ended up at a gas station across the street.

So far, police haven't released any suspect information, but say they are following several leads. They say there is no safety concern for the public.

