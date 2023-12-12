Man found dead in Orlando field; Orange County deputies investigating 'suspicious' death
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man was found dead in a field early Tuesday morning in what deputies are calling a "suspicious" incident, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies responded at around 6:45 a.m. to the 5000 block of Santa Rosa Drive in Orlando, just off East Colonial Drive.
When they arrived, they found a man dead in a field. The man, reportedly in his 40s, had "trauma to the body" and deputies said "his death is suspicious."
No more details have been released at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation.