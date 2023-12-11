Dirt bike rider killed after accidental collision when he fell off bike during jump, deputies say

A dirt bike rider was killed after another rider accidentally struck him when he fell off his own bike during a jump at an Orlando park over the weekend, according to deputies.

The incident happened at Orlando Mx Park on East Colonial Drive, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded after an accident was reported involving two dirt bikes.

When officials arrived, they found a man in his 30s who was accidentally struck by another rider after he fell off his own dirt bike during a jump.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

This is a developing story.