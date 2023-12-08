Florida man arrested after 'highly volatile' homemade explosive found at home during drug bust, deputies say

Stream FOX 35 News:

What started out as a search warrant for drugs at a home in Winter Park on Thursday ended up with the evacuation of several homes in the area after a homemade explosive was found, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office.

Mark Severson was arrested and charged with possession of explosives and manufacture of explosives with intent to do bodily harm, plus other drug possession charges for methamphetamine, MDMA and marijuana, according to deputies. Records show that Severson is a system engineer for an unnamed intelligence analyst.

Deputies executed a search warrant on the 40-year-old man's home on Thursday for drugs, according to an affidavit. When they arrived, they found "numerous chemical powders" that are "consistent with pyrotechnic manufacturing and the manufacture of homemade explosives," deputies said. This discovery triggered a secondary search warrant to be obtained and executed, which was signed that day.

Deputies continued their search and tested the powders for explosive materials. They found a white crystalline powder which appeared to have been synthesized in the home, deputies said. It tested positive for triacetone triperoxide (TATP), a "highly volatile homemade explosive mixture that cannot be moved and must be disposed of in place due to the high likelihood of unintended detonation," the affidavit said.

Officials said they found half-a-pound of TATP.

Due to the powder's volatility, detectives evacuated five homes in the immediate vicinity for a short time on Thursday and also conducted reverse 911 calls to neighboring homes in the Winter Park neighborhood on Alena Court.

Officials decided to not remove the homemade explosive, but dispose of them at the scene, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said.

Severson was arrested and booked into the John E. Polk Correctional Facility on $37,500 bond.