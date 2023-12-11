2 pedestrians hospitalized after being hit by car at Winter Park Village, police say
WINTER PARK, Fla. - Two pedestrians were hit while crossing the street at Winter Park Village on Sunday evening, according to police.
The incident happened just before 6 p.m. A spokesperson for the Winter Park Police Department told FOX 35 that the driver apparently did not see the pedestrians in the blind spot while turning from a stop sign.
Both pedestrians were transported to a local hospital for treatment. One is in critical but stable condition, while the other is in stable condition, police said.
The driver remained on the scene.
Officers are working to investigate the cause of the crash.
This is a developing story.