Man found dead in Melbourne home, police say

A 32-year-old man was found dead in his home on Saturday in what appears to be a homicide, according to Melbourne police.

Police responded to the 700 block of McDermott Avenue just after 2 p.m.

The victim was identified as Kenneth Johnson of Melbourne, police said.

This appears to be an isolated incident. No other details were released at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Melbourne Police Department at 321-608-6731 or anonymously through Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS or crimeline.org.

This is a developing story.