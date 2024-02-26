Off-duty Florida firefighter rescues victim trapped in burning car

An off-duty firefighter is being hailed as a hero in Titusville, Florida.

Shawn Holbrook is a driver operator with the Titusville Fire Department and was honored with a service award because of his daring rescue. He was at a convenience store with his wife on Feb. 17 when someone’s life was on the line when they were trapped in a burning car.

"I was not prepared to run into that that night," said Shawn Holbrook, remembering the night he was supposed to be off duty until duty called.

He had just left a 7-Eleven on Garden Street when he saw a car crash that caused a vehicle fire, and life was on the line.

"Once we saw the damage to the car that was on fire, there wasn’t really an option," added Holbrook.

A car had crashed into a pole and caught fire feet away from the first responder.

"We knew we had to act quick," he said.

With the patient trapped inside and the vehicle already on fire, all the doors were locked. That was when Holbrook thought fast, along with other bystanders. They were able to use a rock to break the back passenger window. He was able to crawl through and get the semi-conscious victim out.

"Within a couple minutes of her being out of the car, the car was fully engulfed," Holbook said.

He got the person out of the car before firefighters reached Garden Street.

"This was a guy at a gas station nearby hearing what had happened and going, doing anything he could to help and putting himself in harm’s way," said David Neeld, a lieutenant with the fire department.

Neeld was one of the firefighters working that night and had just nominated his co-worker for a meritorious service award.

"I believe from what I saw that the victim would have certainly been burned or even killed if it wasn’t for his quick actions," added Neeld.

His co-worker took those actions off duty when he wasn’t wearing protective fire gear and could’ve hurt himself. Holbrook said he "didn’t really think about it, just kind of did what had to be done."

What he did saved a life. Days later, the victim is recovering from what could have been her last night, trapped in a burning car.