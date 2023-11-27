Man followed woman, tried to attack her inside her apartment, Orange County deputies say

article

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said it is looking for a man who allegedly followed a woman and pushed his way into her apartment late Sunday night before attempting to sexually assault her.

The alleged attack happened at an apartment complex near Lokanotosa Trail and Alafaya Club Drive in Orange County, Florida.

Orange County deputies said the woman fought the alleged attacker off and that an "alert roommate helped chase him away."

OCSO released surveillance video showing the alleged person running down a hallway, before eventually running in the opposite direction and down some stairs.

"Please look at this video of the suspect fleeing and call 911, 407-836-4357 or @CrimelineFL at 800-436-8477 if you recognize him," OCSO said in its social media posts.