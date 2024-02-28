Orlando man driving 130 mph on I-4 arrested for fleeing trooper, crashing into semi: officials

Stream FOX 35 News

A man was taken to jail after he fled from a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) trooper on Interstate 4, leading the trooper on a high-speed chase that reached speeds of over 130 mph, officials said.

The suspect – who was later identified as Markeis D’Aundre Stubbs, 22, of Orlando – was ultimately arrested after crashing into a parked semi, according to a news release from The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV).

On Monday night, a trooper was conducting enforcement on I-4 in Seminole County when the trooper spotted a vehicle traveling approximately 100 mph in a 60 mph zone and tried to pull him over.

Stubbs exited I-4 and traveled over the median divider of County Road 46A, and continued west at a high rate of speed.

Markeis D’Aundre Stubbs was arrested and booked into the Seminole County jail Monday night after leading a trooper on a high-speed chase on Intersate 4 which ended in a crash. (Credit: Seminole County Jail)

The suspect then ran a red light on International Parkway, made a U-turn and started traveling east on County Road 46A before returning onto I-4, swerving at speeds over 130 mph and cutting the vehicle lights on and off, officials said.

Stubbs allegedly drove the vehicle onto a westbound rest area of I-4 and lost control, crashing into a parked semi.

He ran off from the scene, leaving injured passengers at the crash site. He was quickly found and taken into custody.

Inside his vehicle, troopers reportedly found a gun, ammunition and four grams of marijuana.

Stubbs was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment before being booked into the Seminole County jail.

He faces charges of resisting officers without violence, driving without a valid license, hit-and-run involving injury, aggravated fleeing from police with injury or damage, and reckless driving.

During an investigation, a 39-year-old Orlando woman arrived at the crash site asking for information because she said her "kid" was in the car, officials said.

They told her no one was severely injured, and that the crime scene was still active, and had no other details to provide.

When she was asked to leave, she reportedly became upset and made verbal threats towards a trooper's family, which led to her being arrested.

She was taken to the Seminole County jail on a charge of making threats to a law enforcement officer.