Brightline is slated to open its future Treasure Coast location in Stuart, Florida, a spokesperson for the city confirmed to FOX 35 on Thursday.

The City of Stuart has not yet officially announced this new station, but has tentatively scheduled an announcement alongside city and Martin County commissioners for March 11. Brightline will follow suit with their own announcement.

The Stuart station marks the seventh in the state of Florida. It's been in the works for some time now, according to a report from The Associated Press. St. Lucie County was on the table, but ultimately Martin County won out.

RELATED : Brightline rides from Orlando to Miami's Ultra Music Festival include onboard DJs, more pre-game fun

"Expanding Brightline into the Treasure Coast region will make Brightline one of the most accessible forms of transportation in Florida, giving access to nearly half of the state’s residents," Brightline CEO Michael Reininger said.

Brightline is also exploring a connecting route to Tampa. A proposal from Senate Transportation Chair Nick DiCeglie calls for land to be set aside along Interstate 4 to extend train service from Orlando to Tampa, according to The News Service of Florida.

Most recently, Brightline opened an extension to Orlando in September.