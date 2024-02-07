Florida teen accused of leading deputy on 100 mph chase for 'fun'

A teenager has been arrested after leading a deputy on a high-speed chase in Marion County over the weekend, and he reportedly said the pursuit was just for "fun,"officials said.

Michael Gonzalez, 19, of Ocala, was arrested Sunday night on a charge of fleeing to elude a law enforcement officer.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office said the incident began after a deputy saw Gonzalez run a red light at the intersection of SW 38th Street and SW 80th Avenue.

Michael Gonzalez (Marion County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies said Gonzalez was traveling at around 100 mph when he drove through the intersection.

The deputy tried to catch up with him to pull him over for a traffic stop, but the suspect continued to flee for multiple miles at speeds over 100 mph, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

Gonzalez soon lost control of the car as it spun out into the grass on the side of the road, but continued to flee, deputies said.

The deputy ultimately called off the chase due to the suspect's high speeds and erratic driving, but about 30 minutes later, other deputies in the area spotted Gonzalez's car and pulled him over at a gas station.

When a deputy asked him why he fled, Gonzalez allegedly stated "he thought he could get away with it and that it would be fun," officials said.