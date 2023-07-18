Man dies after drowning in rip currents at Central Florida beach

A 37-year-old man died over the weekend after drowning at a Volusia County beach due to rip currents in the area.

The incident happened in an unguarded area about half-a-mile away from a lifeguard tower in Wilbur-By-The-Sea, according to Beach Safety.

The man was visiting from Cleveland, Ohio.

Officials continue to urge beachgoers to be on high alert for rip currents.

What is a rip current?

A rip current is a "strong and narrow current of water that occurs near beaches with breaking waves," according to the City of Panama City Beach. They are "unpredictable, dangerous and deadly."

Rip current safety tips

To escape a rip current, swim parallel to the shore. You'll be able to swim ashore was the current weakens. You shouldn't try and swim against the rip current, officials said.

Officials shared what to look out for when it comes to rip currents:

Discoloration of water

Unusual choppiness

Debris and foam moving seaward

What do the red flags mean?

Double red flag: Very high hazard, water closed to public

Red flag: High hazard, high surf, strong currents

Yellow flag: Medium hazard, moderate surf and/or strong currents

Green flag: Low hazard, calm conditions, caution still advised

Purple flag: Dangerous marine life