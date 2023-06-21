Dad dies trying to save daughter from rip current at Florida beach on Father's Day

A dad died in an attempt to save his 11-year-old daughter from dangerous rip currents at Panama City Beach on Father's Day, according to the Panama City Beach Police Department.

The incident happened beachside at the Tidewater Condominiums on Sunday at 3:45 p.m. Christopher Pierce of Alabama was attempting to save his daughter from a rip tide when he got caught up in it himself, police said.

Pierce managed to get his daughter to safety and then returned to the water to help his wife, who also ran out into the water to try and help their daughter. He became distressed, however, and wasn't able to reach her, his wife told police.

Beach and Surf Patrol officials were pulling Pierce out of the water when police arrived to the scene to help. He was unresponsive, pale and did not appear to be breathing. They started CPR until the fire department arrived.

Pierce was loaded onto a stretcher and transported to a local emergency room where he later died.

RELATED STORIES:

At the time of the incident, a single red flag was waving, indicating extreme water hazards. Police said, however, the flagpole behind the Tidewater Condominiums was "damaged and could not be changed from double red."

What is a rip current?

A rip current is a "strong and narrow current of water that occurs near beaches with breaking waves," according to the City of Panama City Beach. They are "unpredictable, dangerous and deadly."

Rip current safety tips

To escape a rip current, swim parallel to the shore. You'll be able to swim ashore was the current weakens. You shouldn't try and swim against the rip current, officials said.

Officials shared what to look out for when it comes to rip currents:

Discoloration of water

Unusual choppiness

Debris and foam moving seaward

What do the red flags mean?

Double red flag: Very high hazard, water closed to public

Red flag: High hazard, high surf, strong currents

Yellow flag: Medium hazard, moderate surf and/or strong currents

Green flag: Low hazard, calm conditions, caution still advised

Purple flag: Dangerous marine life