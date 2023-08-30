Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Sumter County
7
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Tornado Watch
from TUE 8:29 PM EDT until WED 6:00 AM EDT, Polk County, Sumter County
Tornado Watch
from TUE 8:28 PM EDT until WED 6:00 AM EDT, Lake County
Rip Current Statement
until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Flagler County
Flood Watch
from TUE 3:15 AM EDT until THU 8:00 AM EDT, Sumter County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Sumter County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County

Man dead, child and woman wounded after shooting in Orlando, police say

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Orlando
FOX 35 Orlando

Man dead, child and woman wounded after shooting in Orlando, police say

Live & breaking news for the entire Orlando area.

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man is dead and the conditions of a woman and child are unknown after a shooting in Carver Shores in Orlando, police said. 

The Orlando Police Department responded to a shooting near Poppy Ave. in Orlando around 8 p.m., according to a press release. 

When they arrived, they found a woman and child who had been shot, officers said. Both victims were taken to the hospital and their condition is unknown at this time. 

A male victim that is possibly related to the shooting was dropped off at Health Central ER and has since passed away from his injuries, according to police. 

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call the Orlando Police Department or Crimeline at 800-423-8477.


 