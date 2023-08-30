Man dead, child and woman wounded after shooting in Orlando, police say

A man is dead and the conditions of a woman and child are unknown after a shooting in Carver Shores in Orlando, police said.

The Orlando Police Department responded to a shooting near Poppy Ave. in Orlando around 8 p.m., according to a press release.

When they arrived, they found a woman and child who had been shot, officers said. Both victims were taken to the hospital and their condition is unknown at this time.

A male victim that is possibly related to the shooting was dropped off at Health Central ER and has since passed away from his injuries, according to police.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call the Orlando Police Department or Crimeline at 800-423-8477.



