Man convicted in 2023 crash that killed TikTok influence Ali Spice, 2 others

A Volusia County jury has convicted a man accused of being partly to blame for the deaths of a TikTok influencer and two others in a crash.

Devin Perkins, 24, was found guilty of three counts of vehicular homicide and reckless driving with serious bodily injury after the deadly head-on collision in December 2023. After a five-day trial, jurors took just 20 minutes to return the guilty verdict.

The crash occurred in the early morning of Dec. 11, 2023, on State Road 44 near Jesse Michael Drive. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), Perkins, driving an Infiniti Q50, was traveling at 100 mph — 35 mph over the speed limit — when he collided with a Toyota Tacoma driven by Thomas Petry, 55, who had been driving the wrong way.

Three of Perkins' passengers — Kyle Jacob Moser, 25, Ava Fellerman, 20, and Alexandra Dulin, 21 — died at the scene. Perkins and the passenger in the Tacoma sustained serious injuries.

Dulin was a rising social media star, known as Ali Spice, with over 919,000 TikTok followers.

Petry, who walked away from the crash, faces separate charges of vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a fatal crash. An FHP investigation found Perkins partially at fault due to his excessive speed.

"My heart goes out to our victims and their families," State Attorney R.J. Larizza said in a statement after the verdict. "This case reflects the tragic consequences of reckless and irresponsible driving."

Perkins was taken into custody and now faces up to life in prison. Seventh Circuit Court Judge Dawn Nichols will preside over Perkins’ sentencing, but a date has not yet been set.