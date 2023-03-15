Arrest made after teen girl shot in legs at Sonic drive-thru in Orlando, police say

article

Orlando police have arrested a man they said shot a teenage girl at a Sonic drive-in fast food restaurant in Orlando's tourist district last week.

Albert Jason Cortes Jr., 40, was taken into custody on Tuesday. He's facing a charge of Aggravated Battery with a Firearm.

"Thanks to the collaborative efforts of the Violent Crimes Investigations Unit and Fugitive Investigations Unit, the suspect has been identified and apprehended," police said.

According to Orlando police, the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on March 8 at the Sonic at 5399 International Drive. They said an argument broke out and that shots were fired, hitting the girl in the legs.

She was taken to the hospital in stable condition, according to police.

"The incident appears to have started as an argument and the person may not have been an intended target," the police department said at the time.

No other information has been released. Check back for updates.