Man arrested in 2023 Orlando hit-and-run crash that killed 5-year-old, injured 4 others: Police

A man has been arrested for his involvement in a deadly 2023 hit-and-run crash. A 5-year-old girl was killed in the crash, and four others were injured. Yosefi Arabu, 35, faces multiple charges for causing the crash, including vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of a crash with death and reckless driving.



A man has been arrested for his involvement in a 2023 hit-and-run crash that killed a 5-year-old girl and injured four others, according to the Orlando Police Department (OPD).

Who has been arrested?

What we know:

On Monday, members of the Orlando Police Department’s (OPD) Fugitive Unit and the U.S. Marshals Service Florida/Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 35-year-old Yosefi Arabu at his home near Clarcona Ocoee Road and Lunsford Drive. He was arrested in connection to a deadly 2023 hit-and-run investigation.

Arabu faces multiple charges for causing the crash, including:

Vehicular homicide

Leaving the scene of a crash with death

3 counts of driving without a valid license resulting in death/serious injury

Tampering with physical evidence

2 counts of reckless driving causing serious bodily injury

2 counts of reckless driving resulting in damage to person/property

(Credit: Orlando Police Department)

What they're saying:

OPD's Traffic Homicide Unit says they have diligently worked on the case to help bring justice to the family of the victim.

5-year-old killed, 4 others injured

The backstory:

On Nov. 11, 2023, officers responded to a crash in the 4300 block of N. Orange Blossom Trail involving a 2016 silver Mercedes C300 and a 2016 white Nissan Pathfinder.

Two people were ejected from the Pathfinder, and the occupants of the Mercedes fled the scene.

One of those ejected was 5-year-old Aiyanna McCoy, who was transported to a local hospital, where she later died.

Who was Aiyanna McCoy?

Dig deeper:

Aiyanna was a kindergarten student at Orange Center Elementary School in Orlando.

She is remembered by her mom as loving and sweet. She liked gymnastics, Peppa Pig and going to school, her mom said.

Aiyanna McCoy (Credit: Family member photos)