5-year-old killed, 4 others injured in Orlando hit and run: Police

A 5-year-old died following a hit-and-run crash on Orange Blossom Trail on Saturday night, according to Orlando police.

The crash happened on North Orange Blossom Trail between Lee Road and Ace Road.

The car that was hit had a man, a woman, and three children. One of the children – a 5-year-old, died. The four others are expected to be okay,

The suspect's car remained at the crash, but the suspect reportedly fled in a different car.

No other details have been released.