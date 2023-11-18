Expand / Collapse search

Man and woman dead in apparent murder-suicide in Daytona Beach, police say

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A man and woman were found dead Friday night in what authorities are calling a murder-suicide, according to Daytona Beach Police. 

Officers responded to a call of shots fired around 9:10 p.m. near 1400 Hancock Blvd., police said. Multiple people told the officers they’d seen a man and woman arguing outside before going inside an apartment where the conflict seemed to escalate, according to a news release. Apparently, multiple gunshots were heard followed by silence, witnesses reported. 

Responding authorities later found a man and woman dead inside the apartment, according to police. 

At this time, the incident is being ruled as a murder-suicide with no risk to the general public’s well-being, investigators said. 

"Our thoughts and prayers are with those families involved in this tragic incident," Daytona Beach police said. 


 