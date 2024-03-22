Ex-Daytona Beach Catholic high school teacher accused of sexual offense involving student

article

A former Catholic high school teacher in Daytona Beach turned himself in this week for an alleged sexual offense that happened nearly two years ago involving a student who has since graduated.

Daytona Beach police were contacted on May 11, 2023 by the parent of a student who has since graduated from Father Lopez Catholic High School about an alleged sexual offense that happened a year prior between Noah Matthews Cabiac, 42, and the student. The day before, Cabiac was fired from the school.

After a thorough investigation, police issued an arrest warrant for Cabiac on March 11 and charged him with sexual offense by an authority figure and engaging in lewd contact with a student.

On Thursday, he turned himself into the Volusia County Branch Jail and bond was set at $250,000. He has since been released.

No other details about the case were immediately released.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Daytona Beach Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division at 368-671-5205.