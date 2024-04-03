Former Florida trooper accused of stealing beer taps from Daytona Beach Hooters

article

A former Florida Highway Patrol trooper was arrested after he allegedly threw a cinder block into the window of a Hooters restaurant and stole four beer taps last week.

David Baker, 49, was arrested and charged with felony burglary after the incident that unfolded at Hooters in Daytona Beach just before 1:30 a.m. on March 28, according to an arrest affidavit from the Daytona Beach Police Department. FHP fired Baker that same day after being employed for nine years, a spokesperson for the agency told FOX 35.

Last Thursday, police were dispatched to Hooters in response to a burglary alarm. When they arrived, a "suspicious" vehicle was spotted in the parking lot, and a man – later identified as Baker – was seen loading items into the bed of his truck, the affidavit said. Additionally, police found a large glass window at the restaurant was shattered with lots of glass on the ground.

Police spoke with Baker, who said he was "looking for somewhere to ‘take a piss,’" the affidavit said. His story changed a few times, telling police that he was actually on his way home from a friend's house, or that he was looking for somewhere to eat. Police, using a license plate recognition system, were able to determine that Baker was at several locations earlier that night which "contradicted" his story, the affidavit said.

Baker also had glass shards all over his shoes, the affidavit said.

He was detained as police continued to investigate.

A Hooters manager shared surveillance video from inside the restaurant to police, which showed Baker allegedly walking around the parking lot just before 1 a.m. and going inside a rear part of the building. Then, a large cinder block was thrown through the window and 10 minutes later, Baker went inside the restaurant, the affidavit said.

While inside the Hooters, Baker was seen walking around with a white bucket and a flashlight, the surveillance video showed. He allegedly went behind the bar, removed four beer taps and put them inside the white bucket. He then loaded them into the bed of his truck.

Hooters said the estimated damage to the property was $2,000, not including the four stolen beer taps valued at $20 each, the affidavit said.

Baker was taken into custody.