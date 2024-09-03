Man allegedly threatens Orlando CVS Pharmacy manager with 'knife': 'Do you want to get stabbed?'

article

A 48-year-old man has found himself behind bars after he allegedly threatened to stab a CVS Pharmacy manager with a "knife," which eventually turned out to actually be a tire pressure gauge, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Hiram Lionel Cordones was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated assault with a weapon after the incident that happened at the drug store at 5300 S. John Young Parkway in Orlando that morning, an arrest affidavit said.

Cordones walked into the store "irate and yelling profanity," causing the store manager to approach him, the affidavit said.

"You f****** talking to me?" the man responded.

The manager said Cordones continued to yell at her, prompting her to ask for help from her coworkers. The affidavit added that Cordones then lifted his shirt and grabbed an object from his waistband that she described to have been a "knife" with a small, silver blade that was about 3 to 4 inches long.

Investigators later determined that this object was a tire pressure gauge. A knife was not found during a search.

"Do you want to get stabbed?" Cordones allegedly told the CVS manager. He then knocked over a metal display stand before leaving the store, deputies said.

When Cordones left the store, the CVS manager called 911 and told dispatchers that he had walked away.

Deputies found a man matching Cordones' description and detained him. The manager confirmed it was the man who had entered the store.

Cordones was transported to the Orange County Jail, where he remains without bond, online jail records show.

