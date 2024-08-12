Port Orange purse-snatcher arrested after targeting older women outside CVS: police

Stream FOX 35:

A man accused of snatching the purses of two women outside the same CVS Pharmacy in Port Orange on two separate occasions has been arrested.

On July 31 and Aug. 12, Charles Nelson allegedly ran up to women – ages 77 and 64 – in the CVS Pharmacy parking lot at 3771 Clyde Morris Blvd. in Port Orange and grabbed their purse and what was inside, knocking them down to the ground with injuries. Police said both times the 34-year-old man drove off in a black, older model Ford Expedition.

Charles Nelson (Photo: Volusia County Branch Jail)

Police were able to quickly identify Nelson as the suspect in both of these cases. He ultimately confessed to both crimes, and a similar incident that happened in South Daytona.

Nelson is currently in custody in the Volusia County Branch Jail without bond on the following charges, according to online jail records:

Fraudulent use of personal identification information (2 counts)

Robbery by sudden snatching (2 counts)

Grand theft

Unlawful possession of personal identification of another (2 counts)

Use of a two-way communication device to facilitate the commission of a felony (2 counts)

Police said additional charges are possible as the investigation continues.

