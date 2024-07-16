Man accused of stealing Tostitos spinach dip, Reese's chocolate in overnight Walgreens theft

A man was arrested early Monday morning and accused of stealing several items from a closed New Smyrna Beach Walgreens.

According to the New Smyrna Beach Police Department, officers responded to a business alarm going off at Walgreens, located at 1800 FL-44, around 3 a.m. The alarm company told police that a white male was inside the store, which had been closed since 10 p.m.

Security footage showed the man, later identified as Christopher Morgan, entering the bathroom at 9:40 p.m., police said. Around 2:42 a.m., Morgan left the bathroom and treated himself to multiple store items, such as Reese's and Ghiradelli chocolate, Tostitos spinach dip, Dr. Pepper, and Newport cigarettes, police said. He did not try to leave Walgreens or call for help to get out of the store, according to an arrest report.

Christopher Morgan was arrested after he allegedly burglarized a Walgreens in New Smyrna Beach, according to police. (Photo: Volusia County Jail)

When officers arrived, they said they saw the man taking a pack of cigarettes from behind the counter through the store's front doors.

As body camera footage shows, officers helped Morgan unlock the doors from the inside while security alarms were going off.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Officers helped Morgan unlock the door after he allegedly burglarized a Walgreens in New Smyrna Beach. (Photo: New Smyrna Beach Police Department)

In body camera footage, officers ask him if there was anyone else in the building, and Morgan seems confused and says," I don't think so… I don't know…. I came in here to use the bathroom."

According to the New Smyrna Beach Police Department, he resisted getting in the back of the patrol car and spit on an officer after being placed in the car.

Morgan was arrested for burglary of an unoccupied structure, larceny – petit theft, resisting an officer without violence, and battery on a law enforcement officer.

Police say this is not Morgan's first offense. He has more than two prior convictions for larceny — petit theft.