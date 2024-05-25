Man accused of robbing 2 Apopka banks within a month in custody

article

A man accused of robbing two banks in Apopka has found himself behind bars.

Taylor Mizelle, 45, was arrested Friday and charged with two counts each of grand theft and armed robbery, arrest records show.

According to the Apopka Police Department, Mizelle is the suspect in a robbery at Fifth Third Bank on S. Orange Blossom Trail on Monday. The armed man was seen wearing a camouflage-style bucket hat, a navy blue long-sleeve shirt, gray joggers, gray sneakers and black and red gloves, according to a crime bulletin from earlier this week.

In an interview with police, he confessed to that robbery, and also another Fifth Third Bank robbery that happened on May 8 at 1495 Rock Springs Road.

Taylor Mizelle is accused of robbing two Fifth Third Banks in Apopka on May 8 (left) and May 20 (right), according to police. (Photo: Apopka Police Department)

On May 8, police said a suspect – who was unidentified at the time – allegedly walked behind the teller's counter and took money from an open drawer before running away. No one was injured during the incident.

Mizelle was identified and located at his home on Friday and was taken into custody.

He remains in custody at the Orange County Jail without bond.