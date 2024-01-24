Man accused of flashing gun, demanding money from teller at Orlando bank, deputies say

Orange County deputies are seeking the public's help in identifying a man accused of trying to rob a bank in Orlando.

The man allegedly walked into Truist Bank at 13950 S John Young Parkway in the Hunters Creek area of Orlando at around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday. He flashed a weapon and showed the bank teller a note on his phone demanding money, deputies said.

It remains unclear if any money was taken from the bank.

Anyone with information about this alleged bank robbery is urged to contact Crimeline at 800-423-8477.