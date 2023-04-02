Second suspect accused of shooting, killing popular Orlando club promoter arrested

The second suspect in a homicide case regarding the death of popular Orlando club promoter 31-year-old Dereck Cummings II turned himself in, police announced Sunday.

Bobby Bridges was arrested in Orange County just days after an arrest warrant was issued for him and 21-year-old Daquan Woods — who was taken into custody that same day.

The Casselberry Police Department announced the arrest warrants during a press conference.

"31 years of age. Senselessly lost his life because someone wanted what he had – which was money," said Chief Krantz. "Why are they so willing to commit such an act to take what other people have. It’s wrong and these people need to serve time in jail and as far as I’m concerned they should never see the light of day again."

Bridges and Woods are accused of following Cummings to his home after he left work back in January. Once at Cummings' condominium complex, the two men attempted to rob Cummings, who tried to run away during the confrontation but was ultimately shot.

Police believe Cummings was shot and killed during an attempted robbery and had no ties to the suspects.