Victim in deadly Casselberry shooting on Caper Lane identified

Casselberry police detectives have identified the victim in a deadly shooting that happened near the Carrington Park Condominiums.

The body of Dereck Lavon Cummings II, 31, was located not far from a damaged vehicle at 2520 Caper Lane around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday. Investigators said shell casings were also located near the deceased man.

"Preliminary information suggests this incident was a dispute between individuals who knew each other," police said.

No other information has been released. The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Casselberry Police Department, 911, or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).








