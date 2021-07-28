Florida man accused of practicing dentistry without a license

Authorities said a Florida man was arrested, accused of practicing dentistry without a license and this is not his first run-in with the law.

According to his arrest warrant, Hugo Milto Perez, 56, has been practicing dentistry from different locations – sometimes out of a Fifth Wheel Camper trailer and most recently out of a home on Cordova Drive in Kissimmee.

Records show the investigation into the allegations started a year ago. One patient told investigators he paid $25 for an exam that included X-rays.

Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez called it "very dangerous."

"He was doing cleanings, cavities, caps, and more," Sheriff Lopez said. "He did have quite a bit of clientele, you know, and most of his business was generated via word of mouth."

Black and white pictures accompanying the arrest affidavit show what looked like a real dental office inside a garage, including a dentist chair, special overhead lighting, a lab area, and an X-ray machine.

Investigators said Perez was once a licensed dentist in the Dominican Republic but has never been legally licensed in the United States.

"You know, you might want to really think twice about allowing somebody who's not licensed – if you go to someone's garage and their house in there – and they're doing some surgical procedures or additional medicine," Loez added. "That might be a ‘red flag’ that you probably don't want to be a part of that because you know realistically it can be really dangerous and it can be fatal."

Lopez is out of jail on a $15,000 bond. Investigators said he was arrested, accused of doing the same thing in 2017.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest Central Florida headlines.