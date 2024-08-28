Man accused of killing girl, 13, indicted on murder, kidnapping, sexual battery charges

Stream FOX 35 News

A grand jury in Florida has indicted a man on multiple charges related to the death of a 13-year-old Orange County girl.

Jerry Dorisme, 28, has been charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping with intent to inflict bodily harm or terrorize with a weapon, sexual battery with a deadly weapon or physical force, and attempted sexual battery with a deadly weapon or physical force.

Authorities said Dorisme murdered Rose Dieujuste on the Fourth of July at an Orlando-area apartment complex. Surveillance video shows Dorisme purchasing a knife and walking in the same area as the victim, according to detectives.

Video footage from the Palmetto Lakeside Complex, where Rose and her family lived, showed Dorisme walking at a distance behind Rose minutes before she was killed, deputies said.

Deputies responded to a call at the apartment complex, where they found Rose in a utility closet, stabbed and partially naked. She was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Jerry Dorisme (left) is accused of killing 13-year-old Rose Dieujuste in Orange County | Credit: Orange County Sheriffs Office

Following an investigation, deputies identified Dorisme as a suspect. Detectives located and arrested him one week later. The state presented sufficient evidence to the grand jury to indict Dorisme on all charges.

