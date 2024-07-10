New Video: Person of interest sought in murder of 13-year-old Orlando-area girl, investigators say

Authorities are asking for assistance in identifying a person of interest in the murder of a 13-year-old girl in Orange County.

Rose Thalie Dieujuste was found unresponsive on July 4 inside an apartment off of South Rio Grande Ave. in Orlando. Deputies said Dieujuste showed "obvious signs of trauma." She was rushed to the hospital, where she later died.

This scene was very active on Wednesday, with law enforcement officers canvassing the area, knocking on doors, and talking to neighbors.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office released a surveillance video that shows a man in a red shirt walking through a parking lot, approaching a gate, and leaving the area. Deputies believe this man knows what happened to the Memorial Middle School student.

Detectives are withholding additional details to protect the integrity of their investigation.

If you have any information, please contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477). There's a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.